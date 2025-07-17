APC chieftain reaffirms commitment to Oyebanji’s leadership in Ekiti

The chairman of the Ekiti State Boundary Commission, Kayode Olaosebikan, has reiterated his commitment to the leadership and vision of Governor Biodun Oyebanji for the state.

He dismissed the insinuations and reports of him working against the governor, urging stakeholders and the people to disregard them, claiming they are false and misleading.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online, the APC chieftain argued that under Governor Oyebanji’s leadership in almost three years, the state has witnessed unprecedented progress and development across all sectors.

According to him, he is proud to be part of the administration and that he would continue to do his best towards the shared prosperity agenda of the Oyebanji-led government in the state.

He said, “I remain solidly and unwaveringly committed to Governor Oyebanji’s leadership and vision for Ekiti State.

“His administration has brought unprecedented progress, peace, and inclusiveness to the state, and I fully support his administration’s agenda for development and prosperity.

“I am proud to be part of his government and will continue to offer my full support in whatever capacity required.

“I urge all my followers, supporters, and political associates to Stand with BAO, Support BAO, Speak for BAO, Work for BAO

“Let me reiterate that any narrative suggesting otherwise is baseless and should be disregarded.

“I am fully committed to Governor Oyebanji’s leadership, and I will continue to work towards the growth and development of Ekiti State.”

