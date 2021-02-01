APC chieftain rallies support for party membership registration

As the All Progressive Party (APC) begins its nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise, a chieftain of the party in Ondo State, Hon Jimoh Humility Akeem has urged party faithful to turn out en masse for the exercise in order to boost its membership base ahead of the 2023 General Election.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday on the importance of the exercise, Hon Akeem disclosed that if taken seriously the exercise would make the ruling party emerge with greater numerical membership strength and stronger political base ahead of the general elections based on the disposition of the millions of Nigerians willing to come on board across the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He, however, urged all the party officials saddled with the conduct of the exercise to be above board by following the stipulated guidelines to the letter and to guard against being highjacked by individuals or groups in the overall interest of the party.

According to him, “the exercise is a unique one which will help to boost our numerical strength nationwide ahead of the general elections. Our teeming members and the new ones should come out en masse to partake so as to show the nation and the international community that we are truly on ground.

“Our party members should stay away from all acts that can discredit the exercise. The registration officials should follow the rules and regulations guiding the exercise. We don’t want anything that will cause any crisis in our party again, and erring party member caught sabotaging the exercise by any form should be sanctioned no matter how highly placed in the society.”

The APC chieftain then commended the leadership of the party over the arrangements already put in place to make the exercise a success and urged members to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the exercise.

