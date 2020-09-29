A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former member of the House of Representatives Hon Sunday Karimi on Monday raised the alarm over the deplorable condition of the roads network of Lokoja-Okene, Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba axis of Kogi State

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the two-term lawmaker who pointed out that the sections of the roads had now become a nightmare to motorists plying the roads to other parts of the country urged the Federal Government to concession the roads with an immediate effect for proper reconstruction and maintenance.

Hon Karimi, who represented Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State in 7th and 8th Assembly said that the appeal became necessary having experienced about seven hours stocked on a spot along the Lokoja-Kabba Road last week.

He explained that commuters had at one time faced this same type of untold hardship until the Lokoja-Obajana end of the road was concessioned and given to Dangote Group for repairs by the Federal Government.

Consequently, the lawmaker made a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to consider the viable option of concession of the affected roads to Dangote Group for proper maintenance

He noted that the Obajana-Kabba Road was some time ago constructed and repaired under a concession (import duty waiver) arrangement by the Federal Government and awarded to the Dangote Group.

Hon Karimi who said that it was such arrangement by the Federal Government that brought relief to commuters plying the Lokoja-Obajana Road, advocated for such an arrangement for Lokoja-Okene, Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba, lamented that the hardship on commuters was now unbearable.

More in Home View gallery (5)

Hon. Karimi disclosed that on a daily basis, over a thousand trailers attempt entring into the multi-billion naira cement factory in a bid to load cement, thus causing heavy traffic along Lokoja-Kabba Road, consequently leading to a total lockdown at Lokoja-Okene-Obajana junction, thereby causing a public nuisance and untold hardship to the people.

According to him, “Travellers to the East, South-South, West and even to the Northern part of Nigeria who make use of the roads are now faced with spending quality man-hour on the road, which usually leads to total lockdown on a daily basis that stretches into hours and sometimes a whole day. The Federal Government needs to do something urgently

“On the average and from my personal experience, travellers now spend between seven hours on the road for a journey of not more than an hour due to the embarrassing traffic caused by heavy-duty trucks packed on the Lokoja-Kabba Road in a bid to conduct their haulage business and at the detriment of the generality of the public who are greatly inconvenienced”.

While saying he was not disputing the immense benefit of the multibillion naira cement factory to Kogi State and Nigeria, Karimi, however, said it was important that the management of the factory immediately take steps to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE