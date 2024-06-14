A former member of the National Assembly, Hon Segun Dokun Odebunmi has disbursed food items worth millions of Naira and cash to members of the All Progressives Congress APC in Surulere and ogo Oluwa Local Government, Oyo State.

Odebunmi who represented Ogo Oluwa/Surulere Federal constituency at the 7th, 8th and 9th Assembly said the gesture is to support the party members for Sallah Celebration.

Recalled that the immediate past house of Reps member last month distributed about 1000 bags of 25kg palliative rice for residents of the two local governments.

While presenting the bags of Rice and cash to the party members at an enlarge APC local government meeting in Oko, Hon Odebunmi also presented bags of rice and cash donations from Senator Yunnus Akintunde, Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial district and other donors

He said the gesture is to appreciate the people of the local governments for their support, “I have served them as council chairman and Federal lawmaker for three consecutive times , they deserve the best from me whether i am in government or not i will continue to use my influence to attract positive development to my constituency and human capital development for the people.

The APC Chieftain who is also the Okanlomo of Ogbomosoland assured Nigerians that president Tinubu’s administration will not betrayed the confidence reposed in him with his renewed hope agenda.

“Tinubu meant well for Nigerians, his economic policies is already yielding positive results, he has to step on toes to dislodge the cabals who are sabotaging his efforts and plans for Nigerian.

“All the critical sector of the economy

have internal and external cabals that are bent on thwarting any efforts that will liberate Nigerians from their oppressing and unproductive tendencies ,the president must step on toes to get Nigeria out of their claws in other to achieve his goals of making Nigeria a better country.

” While expressing optimism that president Tinubu will overcome the current challenges, the APC Chieftain emphasize on the need for local government autonomy which according to him would revive the dying local government administration and enhance rapid development.

Some of the stakeholders including Mr Bode Akanni Chairman APC, Surulere local government in their remarks said Hon Odebunmi has demonstrated his loyalty commitment tok his constituents even when he is not in government.

“Bunvic is a reliable leader, who is dedicated to the party and the consituency, his programs after he left office did not make us feel we don’t have our party member as our representative at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Pastor David Orolade former Chairman surulere local government in his speech commended Hon Odebunmi for his passion to serve and urge the pelple to continue to pray for him.

Alhaji Kamorodeen Adewale popularly known as Kamo Koro urge party leader to excercise more patient and continue to work for the party because the reward will come and Tinubu’s second term won’t shake.

Party leaders at the event includes, Bar Muhammed shehu, Aremo Adedokun Abdulganiyu, Mr Elijah Oyekale,Secretary of the party Ward excos, former party chairmen and executives among others.

