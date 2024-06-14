A former member of the National Assembly, Hon Segun Dokun Odebunmi, has disbursed food items worth millions of Naira and cash to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Surulere and Ogo Oluwa Local Government, Oyo State.

Odebunmi, who represented Ogo Oluwa/Surulere Federal Constituency at the 7th, 8th, and 9th Assembly, said the gesture was to support the party members for the Sallah celebration.

Recall that the immediate past House of Representatives member last month distributed about 1000 bags of 25 kg palliative rice to residents of the two local governments.

While presenting the bags of Rice and cash to the party members at an enlarged APC local government meeting in Oko, Hon Odebunmi also presented bags of rice and cash donations from Senator Yunnus Akintunde, Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, and other donors

He said the gesture is to appreciate the people of the local governments for their support, “I have served them as council chairman and Federal lawmaker for three consecutive times; they deserve the best from me Whether I am in government or not, I will continue to use my influence to attract positive development to my constituency and human capital development for the people.

The APC Chieftain, who is also the Okanlomo of Ogbomosoland, assured Nigerians that President Tinubu’s administration will not betray the confidence reposed in him with his renewed hope agenda.

“Tinubu meant well for Nigerians, his economic policies is already yielding positive results, he has to step on toes to dislodge the cabals who are sabotaging his efforts and plans for Nigeria.

“All the critical sectors of the economy have internal and external cabals that are bent on thwarting any efforts that will liberate Nigerians from their oppressing and unproductive tendencies. The president must step on toes to get Nigeria out of their claws in order to achieve his goals of making Nigeria a better country.

“While expressing optimism that President Tinubu will overcome the current challenges, the APC Chieftain emphasised the need for local government autonomy, which, according to him, would revive the dying local government administration and enhance rapid development.

Some of the stakeholders, including Mr. Bode Akanni, Chairman of the of the APC, and the Surulere local government, said in their remarks that Hon. Odebunmi has demonstrated his loyalty and commitment to his constituents even when he is not in government.

“Bunvic is a reliable leader who is dedicated to the party and its constituents. His programmes after he left office did not make us feel like we didn’t have our party member as our representative in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Pastor David Orolade, former Chairman of Surulere Local Government, in his speech commended Hon. Odebunmi for his passion to serve and urged the people to continue to pray for him.

Alhaji Kamorodeen Adewale, popularly known as Kamo Koro, urges the party leader to exercise more patience and continue to work for the party because the reward will come and Tinubu’s second term won’t shake.

Party leaders at the event include Bar Muhammed Shehu, Aremo Adedokun Abdulganiyu, Mr Elijah Oyekale, Secretary of the party Ward excos, former party chairmen and executives, among others.

