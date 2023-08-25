Following the appointment of Dr Betta Edu as Minister, Dame Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, a Chieftain of the Cross River State All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed for the return of the position of the National Women Leader of the party to the State.

Speaking to journalists after an exhaustive meeting with the National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the state Chairman of the Party in Cross River State, Barr Alphonsus Ogar Eba, said a letter has been written to the leader of the party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and they have received assurance from the national chairman that the issues would be amicably resolved.

Eba also called on members of the party in the state to remain calm, noting that the state governor, Sen Prince Bassey Otu, has been fully briefed and has cut short his holiday to return to the country and he is on top of the situation.

“We the leadership of the Cross River State All Progressives Congress, APC, make our stand known on the purported move by some party chieftains to take away the National Women Leader position from Cross River State to Edo and Delta.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) the National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, came out and against due process for the Office of APC National Women Leader, which hitherto was occupied by Dr Mrs Betta Edu, was purportedly zoned to Edo State with Absolute disregard to Article 31.5 of APC Constitution, which is our guiding rules.

“But in a civilized democracy aggrieved persons can only channel their grievances through the appropriate quarters.

“Today, we have come to the National Chairman to inform him of this infraction and we have also written to Mr President to say that the National Women Leader position is commonly shared between Cross River and Akwa-Ibom. Edo and Delta presently have an NWC position, which is the National Publicity Secretary.

“You cannot take our position to over-rate us and overenriching Edo, and by the grace of God the National Chairman of our party has assured us and asked us to be patient that this matter will be resolved.

“Our Governor is leaving his holiday and vacation to return back so that we can resolve this issue, we don’t want trouble, and Cross River State is the only APC State in the entire South-South, we are providing leadership, and we are using this opportunity to appeal to every Cross Riverian that this matter would be resolved amicably.

“They are comparing the in comparables; Government position has nothing to do with party position, it is the APC Constitution that guides the issue of zoning, it is the Nigerian Constitution that guides issues of ministerial appointment. Most States in the South-South have had two ministers we are only lucky that for the first time Cross River State now have two ministers and we are thankful to Mr President who found them worthy.

“But this cannot take the place of our rightful entitlement and I have explained you are taking woman leadership from Cross River and Akwa-Ibom to add to Edo and Delta that have National Publicity Secretary and Assistant Treasurer and other NWC positions, it’s like ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’, and this is a party of equity and justice and injustice cannot stand, and we trust in the principles of Mr President, he would not allow this to happen”, Eba said.



Recall that a delegation of Cross River Stakeholders, led by Dame Senator Florence Ita Giwa, were on a solidarity visit to the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.