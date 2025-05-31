APC chieftain defends Senator Sani Musa over ‘harmonise’ controversy

Amid ongoing social media commentary and public criticism, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and security expert, Abayomi Mumuni, has come to the defense of Senator Sani Musa, whose attempt to define the term “harmonize” during a Senate session recently stirred controversy.

In a statement signed by his media aide Rasheed Abubakar on Saturday, Mumuni described the debate as unnecessary and fueled by misinterpretation and a desire to ridicule rather than understand.

“The recent discussions surrounding Senator Sani Musa’s attempt to define the term ‘harmonize’ during a Senate session have prompted various speculations and misunderstandings among the public,” the statement read.

“It is imperative to clarify these misconceptions to ensure a well-informed discourse.”

Mumuni emphasized that Senator Musa is a graduate of a reputable Nigerian university and has a “commendable academic background that reflects his dedication to education and public service.”

“His qualifications and expertise affirm his capability as a Senator, and it’s essential not to undermine his contributions based on unfounded opinions,” Mumuni stated.

He further argued that the uproar over the senator’s definition was misdirected, stressing that the term “harmonize” has multiple meanings depending on the context in which it is used.

“This is a common linguistic occurrence, and even elementary students are aware that definitions may vary across different fields and branches of study,” he noted.

Mumuni dismissed the ridicule as “childish” and urged critics to rise above petty debates. “Speculating that a sitting senator ‘failed’ to define a term as fundamental as ‘harmonize’ reflects more on the eagerness to criticize than on an accurate understanding of the matter,” he said.

“This notion is, quite frankly, childish and diverts attention from the substantive issues at hand that require robust legislative discussions.”

He concluded by calling for a more constructive approach to national dialogue.

“We urge the public, media, and fellow senators to focus on more pertinent issues within our governance and legislative processes rather than engaging in trivial debates,” Mumuni urged.

“Let us all strive for a mature and constructive dialogue that benefits our democracy and the citizens we serve.”

