An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Borno State, Dr Abiso Kabir has felicitated with the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima on conferment of Grand Commander of the order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of the Order or the Niger (GCON).

Abiso, who is the national chairman of Forum of Tinubu Shettima Support Groups (FOTSS-G) and the deputy director of Special Duties III for APC Presidential Campaign Council, stated this in a congratulatory message to the President-elect.

He noted that the conferment of the honour on Tinubu and Shettima which is in accordance with the tradition of honouring all Nigerian presidents and Vice Presidents respectively, is a sign of victory for Nigerians.

“Tinubu fought and won, the conferment of the honour is a clear message that President Muhammadu Buhari has passed the baton of leadership to the President-elect, Tinubu.

“Tinubu and Shettima are well experienced to take on the leadership of this country and we believe in their capacity to deliver always.

“We have no doubt in our minds that Nigeria will witness a greater dimension of economic growth, prosperity and development in your quest to move the country forward to a renewed hope and National rebirth”.