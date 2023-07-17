A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State, Dr Abiso Kabir has congratulated the new APC Acting National Chairman, Abubakar Kyari.

Abiso, who is the National Chairman of Forum of Tinubu Shettima Support Groups (FOTSS-G) and the deputy director of Special Duties III for the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, expressed delight that the new Acting National Chairman of the party will set the party on the path of stability and progress.

It will be recalled that Kyari, who was the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the ruling APC assumed the position of Acting National Chairman of the party on Monday.

The development comes amid reports that the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has resigned his position.

In a statement he personally signed, Abiso described Kyari as a go-getter whose track records have proven that he is exceptional in management and an astute administrator.

“I have no doubt that our party is in good hands because over the years I have known Kyari as a gentleman who delivers on any mandate given to him.

“He has proven to be reliable and a dependable ally when it comes to delivering excellence. Our great party made the right choice by giving him the opportunity to steer the affairs of the ruling party.

“In this era, what our great needs is stability, and Kyari is a round peg in a round hole in achieving total stability in ensuring that we support President Bola Tinubu to deliver on his promises”, Abiso said.

The APC Chieftain however called on the party leaders and the members to rally support for the new Acting National Chairman of the party in order to keep the party together as one big family which according to him, will by extension unite the country for peace, development and progress.

“This is the time for party leaders and members of our great party to come together and support this gentle to succeed in uniting us which will bring the desired peace and development our countrymen are yearning for”, Abiso added.

The APC chieftain further noted that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima would deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.





He said: “Since the assumption of Tinubu and Shettima in office, Nigerians home and abroad can testify that the current administration has been delivering on its promises.

“The government’s economic policies would create millions of jobs for women and youth as well as tackle insecurity across the country.

“With the youths getting involved in economic activities daily, they will have no idle mind to think of starting criminal activities.

“There will be massive job creation through labour-intensive “shovel-ready” projects in construction, agriculture, renewable energy, environmental sanitation and security”, he added.

