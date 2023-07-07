A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Engineer Moses Utondo, has congratulated Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa on his appointment as the Chairman of the North Central Governors Forum (NCGF).

In a letter personally signed by Engr. Utondo and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Friday in Lafia, expressed his belief that Governor Sule’s tenure as the Chairman of the North Central Governors Forum would be exceptional and remarkable in the history of the forum.

The statement reads, “Governor Sule is a multi-faceted individual; he is focused and resilient. He won the governorship election twice because he is beloved by the people. The outcome of the election was a confirmation of Abdullahi Sule as the choice of the people of Nasarawa State.”

Engr. Utondo also congratulated Governor Abdullahi A. Sule on his appointment as the Chairman of the North Central Governors Forum, describing it as a double victory within a short period.

He further stated, “I, therefore, extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency and wish him a tenure that will be exceptionally outstanding in the history of the North Central Governors Forum. Once again, congratulations.”

Engr. Utondo advised Governor Sule to collaborate with other leaders from the North Central region, such as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume and other notable figures, to bring about the desired development to the region.

He called on all well-meaning individuals in the zone to support Governor Sule and other leaders in order to achieve optimal performance and development in the North Central region.

