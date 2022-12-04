APC chieftain condemns invasion of Senator Sani Musa’s home

A member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni has enjoined security agencies to fish out the people who sponsored the recent invasion on the home of Senator Sani Musa without further delay.

The APC chieftain in Lagos state made this disclosure via a statement made available to journalists on Sunday through his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

It was gathered that some group of people numbering about nine on Saturday night allegedly attempted to gain entrance into the home of Senator Musa.

It was reported that the Senator had returned to Abuja in the afternoon before they invaded his house at night.

Mumuni, who confirmed the incident directly from the Senator, disclosed that some of those who invaded Senator Musa Minna house have been arrested. He therefore advised security agencies to prosecute the suspects without delay.

The 2011 gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in Lagos state, said that he received the news of the invasion of the house of his friend (Senator Musa) with shock.

He said that the need to fish out the sponsors and prosecute the suspects is necessary, so as to serve as deterrent to others in the future.

“I was extremely shocked when I received the news of an attempted assassination of my brother in his House at Minna.





“He is my brother and close friend of 40 years. Luckily for him, he was not in Minna. The senator was in Abuja.

“I was informed that some people have been arrested, but this is not enough. Arrest is the first step. The security agencies should prosecute the suspects.

“The security agencies should go ahead to fish out those who sponsored them. This will serve as deterrent to others with similar motives.

“We should not take politics to be a do or die affair. This assassination attempt is condemnable. This case should not be swept under the carpet,” he added.