APC chieftain accuses opposition parties of fuelling insecurity in Nigeria

The need to caution leaders of opposition political parties, community and religious leaders from instigating their followers into violence has been identified as a potential strategy to end insecurity in Nigeria.

Director General of The Progressive Institute ( TPI), Abuja, Dr Lanre Adebayo, in an interactive session with some civil society activists, media and political stakeholders in his office said: “It’s alarming that many politicians don’t know the boundary between electioneering and governance, thereby spreading false narratives in an attempt to score political points.

The DG noted that recent research revealed how community crisis erupted in aftermath of an inflammatory remarks by a politician and community leader.

Dr. Adebayo urged opinion leaders to be critical about government, using pragmatic approaches that could guarantee Nigeria’s sustaining peace.

The TPI Director General hinted that the APC Think Tank will soon present a three-day Review of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in its sectoral form.

‘’TPI Midterm Review is to provide a platform that will project the government in its real sense. It’s a window to boost government image. The programme will carry out an exhibition of government achievements. We’re carrying out a sector by sector scorecard of the president.”

The DG added that ‘’There would be analysis of what the president promised during electioneering and what he has achieved in the past two years’’

Dr Adebayo wondered why many political parties in Africa lack party ideology. He encourages politicians to jealously believe and protect Nigerian democracy, adding that ‘’Political parties must do more to safeguard Nigerian democracy. We must develop identity for our parties. And that’s why TPI is working on APC Ideology.”