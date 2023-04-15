Cairo Ojuogbo, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has accused the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, of working against the emergence of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Arise Television, Ojuogbo claimed that Omo-Agege did not believe Tinubu would win the presidential election and therefore did not support him.

He alleged that during the last election, the deputy senate president worked for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and gathered small boys to carry out his campaign in Delta State.

Ojuogbo further dismissed claims that Omo-Agege’s faction of the party had expelled him from the APC in Delta State.

He said, “Omo-Agege did anti-party, he never believed Tinubu will win the presidential election, look at all his posters, it was Peter Obi. He never believed Tinubu would win the election; he never worked for his emergence.

Look at the way he carried out his campaign in Delta State; he gathered small boys and used them. He said he was in politics to injure people, after which he goes around begging leaders.”

