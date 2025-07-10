Politics

APC chairmanship: My campaign posters work of mischief makers — Yahaya Bello

Yekini Jimoh
Yahaya Bello

The media office of the former governor of Kogi State, Yayaha Bello, has described the circulation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship campaign posters of Bello in Abuja as mischievous.

Ohiare Michael, Director, Yahaya Bello media office, in a press statement issued on Thursday and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, noted that no one has been authorised, either directly or indirectly, to print, much less paste any APC chairmanship campaign posters on behalf of former Governor Yahaya Bello.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to some reports indicating that the All Progressives Congress chairmanship campaign posters of the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, have flooded the Federal Capital Territory.

“These reports would have, ordinarily, been ignored as those close to the former governor are aware that, as a loyal party member, whose unflinching commitment to the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has never been in doubt, nothing of such can emanate from him, especially when there are laid down guidelines.

“However, since this is not the first time mischief makers would go to ridiculous extents, like printing posters in his name, to achieve their evil motives, silence would no longer be golden at this time.

“We, therefore, state categorically that no one has been authorised, either directly or indirectly, to print, much less paste any poster on behalf of former Governor Yahaya Bello.

“Beware of frustrated mischief makers. They are at it again, having failed on many fronts, in their desperate ‘bring-him-down-at-all-costs’ mission.”

