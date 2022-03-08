APC chairmanship: It’s time to reward Akume, party stakeholders urged

Youths under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged stakeholders and the national leadership of the party to come out and support the aspiration of Senator George Akume, to emerge as the party’s national chairman in the forthcoming National Congress.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the APC zonal youth leader, Benue North-West Senatorial District Zone B, Comrade Asor Jeremiah, who led other youths, made the plea on Tuesday, during a press briefing.

He stated that the chairmanship hopeful, courtesy of his work and contributions to the entrenchment of democracy since 1999 and has represented his zone in the National Assembly for three unbreakable times, which he led the crusade for a merger and played a strong role in ensuring the opposition APC took power from the ruling PDP in 2015 general election, in his capacity as the Minority Leader at the Senate, deserve the National Chairman of the party.

The youth leader said Akume who is the current Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, is being accepted by the majority of APC faithful and needs support from all the party loyalists.

According to Jeremiah; “He is a detribalised politician who has demonstrated huge capacity, wisdom and commitment to the unity and development of the party and Nigeria at large.

“Akume contested and won the 1999 governorship race to rule Benue state in 1999 till 2007. He later contested for Senate seat to represent his zone and won in 2007, a position he held for three terms and was elevated to the office of the Senate Minority leader.

“He also led the crusade for a merger and played a strong role in ensuring the opposition APC took power from the PDP in the 2015 general election.

“With his experience, we believe Senator Akume has met all the requirements and has the experience to man the affairs of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the capacity of a National chairman, particularly at this time that the party needs a unifier, selfless, corruption-free and detribalised personality of his kind to take the party to the next level.”

Jeremiah, thereafter, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) strategic stakeholders to back Akume to clinch the party chairmanship in the forthcoming March 26, National Convention.