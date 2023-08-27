The chairman of All Progressive Congress in Sokoto, Isa Sadiq Acida, on Saturday morning, lost his son, Anas Isa Sadiq Acida, in a ghastly motor accident while returning from school.

The 25-year-old Anas, a graduate of civil engineering from the Lead City University Ibadan, met his death while on his way to Sokoto after successfully completing his undergraduate studies.

He died alongside his friend, 22-year-old Umar Muhammed, a 300-level student of public health at Lead University Ibadan.

The duo died in the early hours of Saturday, in a ghastly motor accident along Yauri road, along Sokoto.

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, after attending the funeral prayer of late Anas Isa Saddiq Achida, condoles the father and relatives of the deceased, while describing his death as a great loss to the entire State.

He described late Anas as a “humble, brilliant and dedicated son”, and prayed to Almighty Allah to accept his good deeds and forgive his mistakes.

The governor called on the families of late Anas to see his death as an act of God and urged them to pray for the repose of the souls of their Son.

The deceased has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Malam Bashir Gidan Kanawa led a special prayer seeking Allah’s mercies and forgiveness for the deceased.

The funeral prayer was attended by the Speaker, some members of Sokoto State House of assembly, members of the State Executive Council, Chief of staff, Special Advisers and Special Assistants to the Governor, party leaders, politicians and host of others.

Similarly, Governor Ahmed Aliyu has also condoled the families of Muhammed Umar also a student of Lead city University Ibadan, who died alongside Anas Isa Saddiq.



The governor was represented at the condolence visit in Wamakko local Government, by the Chief of Staff Government House Sokoto Aminu Haliru Dikko.

He described the death of Umar Muhammed as unfortunate and prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.