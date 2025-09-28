APC carpets Atiku over remarks on Boko Haram attack in Adamawa

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned remarks made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on terrorist attacks in Adamawa.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its State Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Abdullahi, and made available to Tribune Online, the party accused Atiku of being insensitive and misleading, adding that “Atiku is turning a moment of tragedy into a platform for cheap politics.”

The statement further added that “Atiku’s comments on the incident were not only factually inaccurate but also laced with political undertones.”

“From the statement, it is clear that Atiku is either ignorant of what really transpired or he was plainly mischievous – or both. His statement got both the location and the casualty figures wrong. It was a comedy of errors,” the APC said.

The party alleged that Atiku, during his years in government under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), contributed to the security challenges still confronting Nigeria today.

“The PDP government, in which he was second-in-command, squarely put us in this quagmire,” the statement noted, accusing him of neglecting his home state while in office, abandoning projects, and focusing largely on personal business interests.

“When Boko Haram overran Adamawa communities, displaced families, and shut down livelihoods, Atiku was silent. Now, when peace is gradually returning under APC leadership, he suddenly finds his voice – not to unite, but to exploit,” the statement said.

The party insisted that the APC government, working with security agencies, is making steady progress in restoring security to troubled communities across Adamawa and beyond.

Reaffirming its support for victims of the Madagali attack, the APC extended condolences to bereaved families, offered prayers for the injured, and assured residents of the government’s commitment to completely rooting out insurgents.

“The people of Adamawa know the difference between genuine solidarity and empty posturing. They know who stood with them in their darkest hours – and who is now cynically dancing on fresh graves for political gains,” the statement concluded.

