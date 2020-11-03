APC Caretaker Committee reviews stewardship, silent on timetable for convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, met, on Tuesday, at the party national secretariat in Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting after a closed-door session that lasted for hours was the appraisal of its stewardship which was entitled a review of the implementation of its three months action plan in a statement issued by the party Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

Tribune Online checks revealed that contrary to expectations of the party faithful, the statement was silent on the timetable for the national convention earlier proposed for November/ December by the National Executive Committee of the party at its last meeting.

Further checks by Tribune Online revealed that the NEC of the party at its emergency meeting held at the presidential villa, last June had sacked the National Working Committee led by its erstwhile national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and announced an interim national leadership with Yobe state governor as Chairman.

At the NEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Caretaker Committee was saddled with the responsibility to reconcile aggrieved chieftains of the party, as a prelude to a national convention to elect a new set of national officers.

The Governor Buni Committee was given a six months tenure to complete the assignment it was saddled with.

The interim leadership in a statement issued last night said it has been able to reconcile aggrieved chieftains in certain states across the country.

It also revealed in the statement that it has directed “all aggrieved Party members who had gone to court to withdraw cases: The CECPC further directed affected parties to fully comply with the directive in the true spirit of peace and reconciliation.”

In a veiled reference to agitation for the conduct of national convention, the Caretaker Committee in what it called its midterm said it “is constantly briefing the President, Chairman Progressives Governors Forum, Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives with a mid-term report which will enable the CECPC to take all-inclusive decisions.”

The caretaker equally disclosed that its registration, update, revalidation of the Party’s nationwide membership register was ongoing.

A group within the party, Concerned APC Members, had last month at a press briefing accused the APC Caretaker team of plotting tenure elongation.

Addressing newsmen, spokesperson of the group, Abdullahi Dauda, argued that the plan to produce a national register for the party faithful was outside the assignment the Buni Committee was saddled with at the last June National Executive Committee meeting.

