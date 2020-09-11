APC Caretaker committee moves to reconcile party chieftains in Oyo

As part of its move to return peace in its polarised state chapters, the troubleshooting team of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday met in Abuja with chieftains of the party in Oyo State.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena revealed that the meeting which took place at the Plateau State Government Lodge was at the instance of the Jigawa State Governor and Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee, Abubakar Badaru.

The statement further disclosed that APC chieftains in attendance were former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala; former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Alake Adeyemo; former Minister of Communication, Barrister AbdulRaheem Adebayo Shittu; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle; Senator Ayo Adeseun; Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi; Senator Olufemi Lanleyin; Senator Teslim Folarin; Senator Fatai Buhari; Chief Akin Oke; Alhaji Olaiya; Hon Bimbo Kolade; Honourable Shina Peller; Honourable Bimbo Kolade; Dr. Yinus Akintunde; Chief Bayo Adelabu; Mr. Joseph Tegbe; Mr. Zacchaeus Adedeji and Honourable Segun Odebunmi.

According to the statement, “all the leaders and stakeholders pledged to work together in ensuring APC is a strong and formidable party in Oyo State.”

Investigation revealed that the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni recently inaugurated the reconciliation committee in line with its mandate to achieve peacebuilding, true reconciliation and to give every member a sense of fairness and belonging.

Further checks by Tribune Online revealed that the Minister of Youth and Sports, Honourable Sunday Dare recently met with certain chieftains of the party in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital to complement the reconciliation drive of the party national secretariat.

