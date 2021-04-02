APC caretaker chairman admonishes Nigerians on love, tolerance and unity in Easter message

By Taiwo Amodu-Abuja

As Christians across the world celebrate Easter, Yobe State governor and Chairman, All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has urged Nigerians to live in peace, harmony, love, tolerance and unity.

Governor Buni, in in his Easter message, called on religious leaders to use the occasion to preach peace, tolerance and unity among Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Easter period to reflect on its present challenges and pray to God to overcome them.

He said: “As people of faith, we should dedicate ourselves to more prayers during the Easter to seek divine intervention and guide our leaders right.

“We should see ourselves as a people with common dreams and aspirations for a greater Nigeria that is full of love, tolerance, unity and prosperity.

“We have no any other country than Nigeria, we should therefore work to unify and strengthen our dear country.”

He also advised Nigerians to see a problem in any part of the country as a common challenge for all and ponder on how to tackle such collectively.

