APC candidates, nightmare for opposition ― Ondo deputy gov, Aiyedatiwa

Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Monday expressed optimism that all the candidates on the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in the 2023 general election.

Aiyedatiwa who stated this during a stakeholders meeting held at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, described the emergence of the APC candidates particularly, the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the greatest nightmares of opposition parties in the state.

According to him, the impressive achievements and exemplary leadership of the party’s candidates would no doubt make the party run an effective and impactful message-driven campaign which would lead to a massive victory in the 2023 elections

He commended party members and the Ilaje nation for their support particularly to the administration of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, noting that, the party remains the best for the state and the country.

He said, “we have promised to stand shoulder to shoulder with all our candidates, so to that extent, they can rest assured that, we will be together in this race to ensure the success of these efforts.

“For now, there’s no option to victory, we just have to work for victory as the game is on now. Our candidates are ready, they are proven, steadfast, and focused on successful outings in the 2023 general elections. We all should hit the road to deliver to our party,” he concluded.

A chieftain of the party, Chief Olusola Oke, appealed to members to look at the brighter future that is to come and that Ilaje Nation should be united in voting for all APC candidates.

He equally emphasised the need to work together for Ilaje to become governor of the state in 2025.

