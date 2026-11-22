Women traders across several markets in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, turned out in large numbers on Friday, November 20, 2026, to welcome the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Directorate of Women Mobilisation during a grassroots campaign promoting President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the First Lady’s economic empowerment initiatives.

Traders at Bere, Bodija, Malete, Oja-Oba, Oje and Jericho-Eleyele markets welcomed the delegation with songs, dancing and solidarity chants, including “Akanbi Omo Olodo Ide” and “Continuity Till 2031”.

The delegation, led by the Co-Director of the Directorate of Women Mobilisation, Dr Betta Chimaobim Edu, included other APC women leaders from Oyo State and beyond.

The visits also attracted large crowds and caused temporary traffic congestion around the Oja-Oba market area.

Speaking during an empowerment engagement with small-scale businesswomen at Scout Camp Market, Malete, Ibadan, Edu said the delegation was in the state at the instance of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to support women traders and strengthen their businesses.

She explained that the initiative reflected the First Lady’s commitment to supporting women, particularly those running small businesses, through interventions aimed at improving livelihoods, promoting financial independence and expanding economic opportunities.

Edu urged the women to remain active in the democratic process and support the APC and President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At Manhattan Hall, Jericho, along Eleyele Road, Edu also addressed journalists during a meeting with women stakeholders, where more than 3,000 women reportedly benefited from the empowerment programme.

She described Ibadan and Oyo State as important areas in the party’s grassroots engagement strategy, adding that the participation of the Women Mobilisation Directorate and other female stakeholders demonstrated the importance attached to engaging women across the country.

In a related development, the APC PCC Women Mobilisation Directorate extended the First Lady’s humanitarian outreach to Jericho Specialist Hospital, Ibadan, on Saturday morning.

The delegation visited patients receiving treatment in various wards, including the Emergency and Accident Unit, Antenatal Ward, Maternity Ward, Paediatric Ward and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

During the visit, members of the team offered prayers for patients, particularly those in critical conditions, and provided financial assistance to support their medical needs and reduce the burden on their families.

The intervention, organised in line with the humanitarian activities championed by Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was aimed at supporting vulnerable women, children and families.

Edu reaffirmed the Directorate’s commitment to translating the First Lady’s humanitarian vision into interventions that support vulnerable Nigerians and provide assistance to families facing difficult circumstances.

The Ibadan engagement brings to 15 the number of states visited by the APC PCC Women Mobilisation Directorate as part of its nationwide outreach.

The campaign combines market visits, interactions with traders, stakeholder consultations, economic empowerment programmes and humanitarian visits to hospitals.

According to the organisers, the nationwide exercise is designed to deepen grassroots engagement, strengthen women’s economic participation and mobilise support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and his re-election bid in 2027.