APC bets on private capital to bridge Nigeria’s infrastructure gap, revive productive economy

•2027-2031: Tinubu sets targets for security, energy stability, infrastructure, improvement in health service delivery

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has formally unveiled the blueprint of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu identified private capital as the cornerstone of its strategy to close Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit and accelerate economic growth, arguing that government budgets alone cannot deliver the roads, railways, ports and power infrastructure required to transform the economy.

At an elaborate event held on Tuesday at the Sheu Musa Yar’ Adua Centre in Abuja, the Manifesto which was presented with certain key members of the Federal Executive Council and top chieftains of the party in attendance, promised improved delivery in strategic areas: security, power stability, physical infrastructures, quality health service delivery amongst others.

Checks by Nigerian Tribune revealed that the document titled, “From Reforms to Prosperity” assured Nigerians of steady improvement in key areas to consolidate on achievements of the last three years and Tinubu’s first term mandate.

The ruling party said large-scale private investment, through concessions, public-private partnerships (PPPs) and long-term financing arrangements, would enable the country to deliver critical infrastructure faster and at a scale beyond the capacity of public expenditure.

The commitment is contained in the party’s manifesto, which outlines its economic priorities, achievements and policy direction, with particular emphasis on infrastructure development, industrialisation, trade and investment.

“Private capital at scale is the next frontier,” the APC declared, adding that, building on four infrastructure corridors that have reached commercial close, the next phase would attract more concessions and long-term investors into roads, railways, seaports and airports.

The party said it would also work with development finance institutions, commercial banks, domestic institutional investors, equity investors and international partners to mobilise funding for investment-ready projects.

It proposed expanding project preparation, supplier financing, working-capital access, export receivables financing and risk-sharing arrangements to improve access to capital for businesses.

Beyond infrastructure, the APC pledged to revive Nigeria’s productive economy by reducing dependence on crude oil and unlocking the potential of agriculture, manufacturing, services, technology, mining, trade and the creative industry.

A major component of the plan is the establishment of at least one flagship industrial hub in each of the six geopolitical zones, alongside increased domestic production and stronger access for Nigerian goods to African and international markets.

The party also promised to create one million export-linked jobs for young Nigerians by 2030 through talent development and services exports, while ensuring that investment commitments translate into operational businesses.

To support its industrialisation claims, the APC cited manufacturing growth of 3.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, compared with less than two per cent in 2024 and 2025.

It said cement manufacturing recorded real growth of 11.53 per cent, pharmaceuticals and healthcare manufacturing 6.15 per cent, and automotive assembly 5.44 per cent during the period.

The manifesto further disclosed that vehicle assembly increased by 40.6 per cent to 18,252 units in 2025 across 35 active assembly companies, while palm oil production reached 2.56 million tonnes.

On investment mobilisation, the party said capital importation rose from $3.91 billion in 2023 to $12.32 billion in 2024 and $23.22 billion in 2025, with another $10.37 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2026, representing an 84 per cent increase year-on-year.

It added that investment commitments converted into projects increased from $552 million in 2024 to about $13 billion in 2025, while investment pledges recorded by July 2026 exceeded $50 billion.

On transport infrastructure, the APC highlighted progress on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Abuja-Makurdi road and railway rehabilitation, including the Port Harcourt-Aba line.

It said 151.64 kilometres of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway had been paved by June 2026, while the Abuja Light Rail had resumed operations, carrying about 950,000 passengers quarterly.

The party also pointed to port reforms, which it said reduced vessel turnaround time at Lagos ports from five days in 2024 to 2.7 days in June 2026, while annual maritime revenue increased from N501 billion to N758 billion.

In the energy sector, the manifesto cited increased crude oil production, expanding gas output and improved domestic refining as evidence of progress towards energy security.

However, the APC acknowledged that attracting investment would require stronger project accountability and measurable economic returns.

It promised to evaluate infrastructure projects by their impact on freight costs, journey times, export volumes, port efficiency and rail cargo movement rather than ceremonial project inaugurations.

The manifesto also pledged to make public support for businesses dependent on measurable improvements in productivity, local value addition, export performance and job quality.

The party said the document was developed in collaboration with government institutions and stakeholders, drawing on official data and reports to establish its achievements and future commitments.

It read in part: “2027–2031 Complete the establishment and equipping of the four new Army divisions in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo and Benin City, recruit and train the 28,000 additional personnel approved, and report publicly on their deployment.

“Sustain intelligence-led kinetic operations against insurgent and kidnapping networks to degrade and dismantle their operating bases, backed by independent verification of reported operational outcomes to build public trust.

“Strengthen surrender and rehabilitation frameworks through standardised, verifiable reporting on all screened, reintegrated, and prosecuted ex combatants. Establish specialised zonal counter-terrorism capabilities while fortifying physical security across schools, commercial markets, places of worship, and vital transport corridors.

“Expand peace-building, trauma support, and deradicalisation programmes to enable long-term social recovery, rebuild civic trust, and safely resettle internally displaced families in their homes. We Will Restore Peace in Every Community

“Train and deploy the 50,000 newly recruited officers and expand recruitment and tactical training towards a 1:400 police-to-citizen ratio, maximising visible patrols across residential neighbourhoods, commercial centres, schools, and transit corridors.”

With the State Policing Bill awaiting National Assembly endorsement and Presidential assent following consent of over two thirds of State Assemblies approval, Tinubu promises that in his fresh term, the Federal Police would be divested of certain responsibilities while the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps will be strengthened with recruitment of 30,150 personnel.

“Complete e-surveillance coverage of all mapped borders (31 of 190 mapped areas remain), extend e-Gates, passenger-data (APIS) and MIDAS border systems to more entry points, and strengthen patrol, screening and intelligence-sharing.

“Complete nationwide Mining Marshals coverage across all identified mining sites (over 530 identified, 420 already protected) and resolve outstanding governance and funding questions so the unit is accountable and credible.

“Deploy trained Forest Guards, Agro-Rangers, and Mining Marshals to safeguard agricultural belts, farming communities, grazing routes, national forest reserves, and mineral deposits.

“Launch full implementation of the National Protection Policy and Strategy for Critical National Assets, with real-time surveillance across energy pipelines, electrical power grids, railways, schools, and health facilities.

“Expand domestic military production of ammunition, personal protective gear, armoured vehicles, and tactical drones, generating high-skilled Nigerian jobs while securing defence supply chains.”

On health service delivery, the document touched on improvement in health institutions, particularly primary health care centres, better working conditions for health workers.

“Expand static and mobile primary care, upgrade secondary facilities across all local government areas, and strengthen referral networks to tertiary hospitals, raising the share of functional primary health centres from 53 per cent today towards 90 per cent by 2031 and extending direct quarterly financing under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund from about 8,300 to all 17,600 primary health centres.

“Sustain maternal, newborn, immunisation, cancer-screening, and earlydetection programmes, prioritising families with the greatest financial need and tracking the proportion of births attended by a skilled health provider as a headline HOPE-PHC indicator,” the manifesto revealed.