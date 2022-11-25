APC begins ward-to-ward campaign tour in Delta

As the countdown to the 2023 general elections hits up, the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will, on Tuesday, kick-off its ward-to-ward campaign tour across the state.

The tour, titled, ‘Build a New Delta Tour,’ begins at Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state with three stops at Onicha-Ugbo, Issele-Ukwu, and Onicha-Olona.

Director General, Delta APC Campaign Organization, Elder Godsday Orubebe, made this known in a statement on Friday.

He said the tour would take the campaign trail to over 80 stops across the 25 local government areas of the state and end on 20th January 2023 with the grand finale in Asaba.

“During the tour, the Deputy President of the Senate and the Delta State APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, will tout his EDGE agenda to Build A New Delta.

“He will also hold town hall meetings with Deltans in all sectors of our society to discuss the sorry state of affairs in Delta State and his plans to turn things around and ensure that APC wins the 2023 Presidential, Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections in Delta State.

“The EDGE agenda is our covenant with the people of Delta State. It speaks to the needs of the residents of Delta state. These include Employment and Empowerment; Development; Good Governance and Enduring Peace and Security.

“We invite all the good people of Delta State to join and welcome the next governor of Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in this statewide march to take over Government House Asaba and save Delta State,” Orubebe noted.

He urged all Deltans in the three senatorial districts to join the APC to rescue Delta from the stranglehold of a privileged few in the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Join us to stem and reverse Okowa’s enslavement of unborn generations to debt. Join us to drive a worthy future for us, our children, and generations yet unborn,” Orubebe appealed.