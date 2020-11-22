APC asks Police to fish out killers of slain Nasarawa chairman

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has tasked the Police and other relevant security services to fish out the killers of its Nasarawa State Chairman, the late Philip Shekwo.

Shekwo was abducted from his residence in Lafia, the state capital, on Saturday night and found dead on Sunday.

A statement signed by the party deputy national publicity secretary, Yekeen Nabena, described the murder of Shekwo as a dark day for the APC family.

The APC condoled with the late Shekwo’s immediate family, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule, the State Working Committee and its supporters and members over this shocking killing.

The statement further read in part:

“We pray the Almighty God grants all that grieves the strength to bear this loss and also grant the late Shekwo eternal rest.

“We urge a thorough investigation by the police and other relevant security services to quickly fish out the sponsors and perpetrators of this evil, heinous and barbaric crime and made to face the full weight of the law.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

APC asks Police to fish out killers of slain Nasarawa chairman

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

APC asks Police to fish out killers of slain Nasarawa chairman