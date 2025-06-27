APC appoints Ali Bukar Dalori as acting National Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori as the acting National Chairman of the party following the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Dalori, who currently serves as the Deputy National Chairman (North), was directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assume the leadership role in an acting capacity pending the meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), which is being convened immediately to fill the vacancy.

The announcement was contained in an official statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Ganduje tendered his resignation with immediate effect in order to attend to “urgent and important personal matters.”

Dalori’s appointment comes nearly two years after Ganduje was appointed National Chairman in August 2023, succeeding Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

During his tenure, Ganduje was praised for promoting party cohesion, driving electoral strength, and overseeing key defections into the party.

With Dalori now at the helm, the APC said it remains “steadfast and unwavering” in delivering President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and sustaining internal unity.

The party expressed gratitude to Ganduje for his “invaluable contributions and distinguished record of service” and extended well wishes for his future endeavours.

