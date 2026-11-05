APC, APM trade words over Alli’s manifesto

• Alli’s agenda, a repeat of Makinde’s programme — APM

• Criticism of our programme show of APM’s frustration — APC

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, has described the criticism of his seven-pillar economic plan by the leadership of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and its governorship candidate, Bimbo Adekanmbi, as an expression of frustration at a superior plan that will bring succour to the pain inflicted on the people of Oyo State through stifled grassroots development, floundering health policies and a wobbling economy.

The Director of Media and Publicity, Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation (SSACO), Bisi Oladele, in a statement on Wednesday said the position of the leadership of APM and that of Adekanmbi reflected desperation to defend Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration despite its obvious shortcomings.

The statement said Adekanmbi and Makinde, are frustrated by Oyo AHEAD, the superior plan which offers grassroots development strategy, and addresses failures in health, education, agriculture and youth development in the last seven years.

Alli said: “It is understandable that a government that paralyses local government system, wobbles in healthcare delivery, education, agriculture and youth development will naturally be pained that Senator Sharafadeen Alli is launching a plan to salvage the state where it has failed woefully. Today, Oyo State has the highest number of out-of-school children in Southwest; many hospitals have no single doctor while no single farm settlement or estate, as it was packaged to Oyo State people, is alive in spite of multibillion Naira appropriations for health, education and agriculture. For seven years, Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration has no credible score card in youth development.

“For a man campaigning to continue this woeful trajectory, we fully understand that Mr Adekanmbi will be grievously pained by the unveiling of a superior plan for the good people of Oyo State.

“What is more painful for Adekanmbi is that Senator Alli’s manifesto hits specific areas of concern to the people of Oyo State; and it came from a man the people trust. Senator Alli’s is home-grown; he lives among the people and has built a good reputation over the years,” Alli said.

Meanwhile, Adekanmbi has challenged APC’s Alli to explain why his manifesto contains policies already being implemented by Governor Makinde’s administration.

Despite his party’s criticism of the government, Adekanmbi said it was contradictory for the APC to describe Makinde’s administration as a failure while adopting some of its policies as major campaign promises.

The challenge followed a response by the Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation (SSACO) to earlier criticism of its Oyo AHEAD manifesto by the APM.

In a statement signed by the Co-Director of Media and Publicity of the Oyo State APM Campaign Council, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the party questioned the originality of Alli’s manifesto, arguing that several of its proposals reflected programmes already being implemented by the Makinde administration.

Olanrewaju specifically cited the promise to establish a Primary Healthcare Centre in every ward, noting that the state government was already pursuing a similar initiative under its one-primary-healthcare-centre-per-ward programme.

He asked: “If that policy is evidence of failure, why adopt it?

If it is evidence of success, why present it as a breakthrough idea?”

The APM campaign council also faulted the APC for portraying Oyo as a failed state, despite what it described as the state’s recent national recognition for liveability and democratic governance.

“It is difficult to persuade people that they are living in a failed state when independent assessments have ranked Oyo as Nigeria’s most liveable state and its best-performing democracy,” he said.