APC admits gross indiscipline among members in Oyo

…resolves to set up Disciplinary Committee to checkmate excesses

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State chapter, has admitted that there is gross indiscipline among the various cadres of its membership, and, therefore, resolved to constitute a disciplinary committee to address the issue.

This was noted in an eight-paragraph communique issued at the end of a Leadership Summit in Ibadan and signed by State Chairman, Alhaji Olayide Abas; Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite (Secretary), Chief Akin One, (former State chairman), Barrister Iyiola Okadokun, (Chairman, Oyo APC Elders Advisory Council) and Senator Ayo Adeseun.

It noted that some notable leaders and elected office holders are fond of engaging in acts capable of sabotaging the party.

The communique read, “We resolved to put in place every strategy to win all elections, presidential, Governorship, Federal as well as state legislatures.

“We condemn in strong terms, the terrible condition of the 33 local governments under the present PDP administration.

“We note that the Party is suffering from gross indiscipline. It is unfortunate that notable Party Leaders and even elected office holders are fond of engaging in acts capable of sabotaging the Party.

“We therefore resolved that State Executive under the chairmanship of Alhaji Olayide Mushood Abass should constitute a Disciplinary Committee that will be saddled with the responsibilities of punishing erring Party members who henceforth engages in acts of sabotaging the Party in line with the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“We note that imposition of candidates for elective and party positions are unhealthy for peace, unity and cohesion within the party.

“We therefore advocate for an all-inclusive, free, fair and transparent processes of electing party candidates and officials without external influences.

“We note that the activities of some aspirants who are seeking elective positions have been floating and nurturing Groups and this is further causing divisions within the Party. We therefore, resolved that Party interests must take precedent over and above personal interests

“In view of the above observation, we resolved further that every Aspirants who have been floating Groups within the Party must desist forthwith. Aspirants are enjoined to concentrate efforts on promoting the party instead of promoting group interests.

“We note that there is a gross misuse of the social Media platforms by some party members and such misuse of social media platforms are further causing divisions within the party.

“We therefore resolved that the use of Social Media as a means of passing information concerning the Party must be controlled.

“We note that the absence of a rallying point is negatively affecting coordination within the Party, we hereby resolved that in the absence of a sitting Governor who is a member of our party, it is imperative that a collegiate leadership comprising of two nominees from the three senatorial zones be immediately put in place.

“We note that some Aspirants have been campaigning and in the process, they are making inflammatory comments capable of further deepening the divisions within the Party. We therefore resolved that campaign activities are premature at the moment, most especially, taking cognizance of the INEC Guidelines.

“We therefore caution Aspirants against making inflammatory statements and engaging in campaign activities against INEC Guidelines.

“We note that Oyo state is shot changed in respect of appointments from Abuja despite our contributions to the successes of the Party in 2023.

“We therefore resolved that the Party needs to make a strong representation to Abuja to address this unfair treatment’