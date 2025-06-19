APC Adamawa condemns attack on North-East zonal vice chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has condemned the recent attack on the North-East Zonal Vice Chairman of the party in Gombe.

The attack, which marred the North-East Consultative Forum meeting of the APC, took place in Gombe on 15 June 2025.

In a press statement signed by the State Chairman of the party, Barrister Idris Shauibu, and made available to Tribune Online in Yola, the party described the incident as a “shameful act of thuggery” targeting one of its top leaders, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, the National Vice Chairman (North-East).

The statement condemned the action of a sponsored group, describing it as a coordinated attack carried out by individuals smuggled into the venue under the guise of being legitimate delegates.

According to the statement, “the assailants targeted Mustapha Salihu in an apparent bid to intimidate or suppress his role in delivering the official communiqué of the North-East APC stakeholders.”

The statement further added that the communiqué, which was read out by Salihu during the meeting, reaffirmed the position of the APC Governors’ Forum, National Assembly members, and the National Working Committee in endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The Adamawa chapter further clarified that the fracas did not represent the spirit or purpose of the North-East Consultative Forum meeting, which was convened to harmonise the region’s position ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party called on Nigerians to “discountenance” the violent incident and focus instead on the unity and resolve demonstrated by stakeholders to consolidate support for President Tinubu.

“We wish to make it clear that the act perpetrated by the thugs at the venue has nothing to do with the said meeting and therefore should be discountenanced by right-thinking and well-meaning Nigerians.”

Despite the disruptions, the North-East Consultative Forum went ahead to adopt a communiqué which reinforced the regional bloc’s endorsement of Tinubu and expressed confidence in his leadership.

As at the time of this report, neither the APC National Secretariat nor the Gombe State APC chapter had issued a detailed statement on the fracas. However, security sources confirmed that an investigation was underway to identify those responsible for the breach of order at the meeting venue.

