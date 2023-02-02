The Director General of Divine Mandate APC Campaign Organisation, Ebonyi State Chief Austin Umahi, has accused the opposition parties of masterminding the pulling down and destruction of their candidates posters and billboards in the State.

The DG, stated this, during a press conference at the APC Campaign office in Abakaliki on Thursday.

Umahi, who boasted that the APC is prepared to retain power after the March 11, 2023 election said the opposition parties are trying to provoke APC.

He further added that opposition or criticism done against the APC on the bases of mischief will not yield any dividend.

He then called on the opposition parties to leave mischief in their activities and be act maturely as (APC) .

He said: “Any opposition done out of mischief will not yield any dividend. They have resorted to the tearing of our campaign posters. They are carrying out all kinds of attacks; that the shopping Mall is not necessary; the flyovers are not necessary. No state has superseded Ebonyi State in terms of human capital development.

“Opposition political parties only exist on Facebook. They are wanderers. The destruction of our billboards must stop. We are warning that it should stop.

“The in-coming Governor is a man of destiny. A man that understands the political compass of this state having under studied the State. A man that has done 8 years uninterrupted as Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly. He has gone through apprenticeship. He is a man that believes that all power belong to God.

“We are going to win our election from top to bottom and from bottom to the top. The achievements of the Governor has brought the influx of the people to the State. Ebonyi remains the most secured state in the south East zone.

“We are working assiduously, very well to win the election. We are unshakeable. We are convinced that no other party exists in the State. They don’t have any scorecard to win election in 2023.”

However, the DG, who said that the opposition were not in existence in the State, also added that opposition parties do not have any scorecard that will enable them win any position in the 2023 general election.