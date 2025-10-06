Apart from Islam, PDP is my life – Fintiri

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Convention Organising Committee, Ahmadu Fintiri, has declared that his devotion to the party is second only to his religion, a reason his commitment to holding a successful convention is unshaken.

Fintiri, who is a Muslim, said a new National Working Committee (NWC) of the party that would emerge from the convention would prove to naysayers that the PDP had fully bounced back.

The elective convention, tagged ‘Ibadan 2025’, will take place in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, from November 15 to 16.

Fintiri, who is the Governor of Adamawa State, was speaking on Monday during the inaugural meeting of the Protocol Sub-Committee of the main committee at the Legacy House in Abuja.

“Apart from Islam, PDP is the next association that I have committed myself to.

“I assure you, after the convention, the new NWC will prove that PDP is alive and Nigerians will be happy,” he told the gathering.

The former Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly described the protocol sub-committee as the “backbone” of the conversation, noting that members were carefully selected because of the importance the PDP attached to the work of the committee.

“We selected key men and women, including senators, former governors and former members of the National Assembly, and this underscores the importance attached to the committee.

“We will support this committee to succeed. We reassure you of our commitment and do our best for a successful convention,”he added.

Fintiri enjoined party members to ignore those he called “noisemakers”, allegedly bent on causing distractions, saying that at the end of the day, the party would be “victorious” with the emergence of the next NWC.

Also speaking, Plateau state governor and chairman of the sub-committee, Mr Caleb Muftwang, commended the commitment of members so far.

He explained that the essence of Monday’s meeting was to afford the members the opportunity to meet physically and interact ahead of the commencement of their assignment in Ibadan.

“Our real job will be in Ibadan”, he added.

Deputy Senate Minority Leader and deputy chairman of the sub-committee, Senator Olalere Oyewumi, and the Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs Toyin Balogun, also spoke with journalists, giving assurances that Oyo, which they called the “hotbed of politics in Nigeria”, would be ready to receive party members from the 36 states and the FCT for the convention.

Preparations for the convention have witnessed a few internal issues lately, including some stakeholders led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, giving conditions they say the PDP must meet, and the seeming disagreement between the National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, over party decisions on state congresses in Cross River, Plateau and Kebbi as well as the dissolution of the Akwa Ibom state executive committee.

