Apapa ports generated N65.5bn in April ― Customs

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday said it generated N65.5billion into the federation account from the Lagos ports in the month of April.

Speaking during a media briefing held at the command’s headquarters in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Compt Yusuf Mallanta said the command also seized codeine syrup, tramadol tablet unprocessed wood and scrap copper wire worth N1.8billion in April.

According to the CAC, “the 1,479 cartons of banned tramadol tablets and codeine syrup were intercepted at SIFAX and APM Terminals, Apapa.”

He added that two containers of unprocessed wood and one container of scrap copper wire were also seized in April.

“The Command in the month of April 2021 collected revenue to the sum of N65.5billion. This clearly showed an increase of N25.5billion when compared to the collection of revenue for the same month in the year 2020, indicating a percentage increase in the collection of 64 percent.

This unprecedented record has never been achieved in the history of Apapa Area Command,” Controller Mallanta explained.

Speaking on the interception of the banned codeine syrup and tramadol tablets, the CAC said they were intercepted based on credible intelligence.

“In line with the provision of extant laws, trade guidelines and enforcement of government fiscal policy measures, the Command was able to further strengthen its anti-smuggling operations against economic saboteurs through credible intelligence-driven operations.

“This led to the seizure of 4x40ft containers laden with unregistered pharmaceuticals (674 cartons of tramadol tablets in 225mg and 120mg, and 805 cartons of codeine syrup in 100ml) at APM Terminals and Sifax 3 bonded terminal respectively. These importations contravene sections 46 & 47 of Customs and Excise Management act CAP C 45 LFN 2004.”

“Other items seized in the period under review are two containers of unprocessed wood, one container of scrapped copper wire which is in breach of Schedule 6 (items 4 &6) of Customs Common External Tariff (CET),” the Apapa Customs Controller added.

