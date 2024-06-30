The Customs Area Controller of Apapa Port Command, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, has revealed that the Apapa Port in Lagos has been tasked to generate N2.3trillion out of the N5.1trillion revenue target of the Nigeria Customs Service for 2024.

Disclosing this while on a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu recently, Controller Olomi sought the support of the revered monarch towards the Service drive for revenue collection, trade facilitation, and anti-smuggling.

The visit was part of Customs community relations effort to achieve host communities’ support for government fiscal policies and compliance by members of the trading community.

Speaking during the courtesy visit to the palace, Olomu emphasized the critical role of traditional institutions in promoting and supporting fiscal compliance while also conveying warm greetings from the Comptroller-General of Customs, CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR.

“We are here to seek your royal blessings and to solicit your support in ensuring that your subjects and stakeholders comply fully with government fiscal policies,” Olomu stated.

Speaking further, he said, “The Nigerian Customs Service is expected to generate a total of N5.1 trillion in the fiscal year 2024, with the Apapa area command responsible for generating N2.3 trillion of that amount. This underscores the importance of Lagos and Apapa port to our nation’s economy, ” he said.

Olomu explained that collaboration with traditional institutions is essential to achieving the projected revenue and ensuring the successful implementation of government policies.

He also highlighted the need to minimize the smuggling of adulterated drugs, which poses a significant threat to public health and safety.

Oba Akinolu expressed satisfaction with the Customs Service’s efforts and called for stricter measures to combat the smuggling of prohibited and adulterated drugs into the country.

“Smuggling of drugs, adulterated or substandard, poses a great threat to our nation,” Oba Akinolu stated.

“The havoc it wreaks on our people is immense. We must continue to educate and appeal to our citizens to understand the dangers of these illicit activities. The Nigerian Customs Service, under your leadership, plays a pivotal role in this fight,” the monarch said.

The Oba praised the efforts and collaboration of the NCS and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), highlighting their excellent performance in combating drug smuggling.

He assured Olomu of his unwavering support, saying, “I assure you of my support any time, any day. May God Almighty take care of the officers under your command and prepare you adequately for your future endeavors.”

Oba Akinolu also advised the officers to prepare for their future by educating their children and maintaining their health.

“Educate your children and look after your health. I am 81 years old now, and it is by God’s grace. God will also do it for you,” he remarked.

The visit concluded with mutual assurances of cooperation and commitment to fighting the menace of drug smuggling, ensuring the safety and well-being of the Nigerian populace.

Olomu had recently visited the Oba of Ijora, Oba Fatai Aromire as part of efforts to strengthen customs and community relations which the monarch noted to be the first of its kind visit to his palace in the last thirty years.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE