Apapa gridlock: Maritime workers threaten strike, give 21 days ultimatum

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has identified four shipping companies largely responsible for the gridlock caused by heavy-duty trucks on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway; leading to negative economic consequences at the Tin-Can and Apapa ports.

The union has, therefore, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal and Lagos State governments to call these companies to order and compel them to stop using their private businesses to cause a public nuisance.

The shipping companies, according to MWUN include MAERSK LINE, PIL, MSC and MOL, whom they accused of deliberately keeping their trucks and their laden containers as means of attracting demurrage payment daily from their already overburdened members, truck owners and their drivers.

A statement released, on Sunday evening, and signed by the President-General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, warned that failure on the part of appropriate government agencies to address their demand, the union will embark on industrial action to protect its members.

Comrade Adeyanju said: “As a major stakeholder in the Maritime sector whose members and activities have been negatively affected by the gridlock on the access roads to the ports especially in Tin-Can and Apapa ports, we have painstakingly studied the causes of the gridlock and have identified the following shipping companies as responsible for the gridlock.

“These shipping companies which include MAERSK LINE, PIL, MSC and MOL deliberately keep the trucks and their laden containers as means of attracting demurrage payment daily from our already overburdened members, truck owners and their drivers.

“They operate along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and do not have holding bays in absolute disregard to regulations and standards which provide that a shipping company must have a holding bay before going operational. In consequence, these companies have converted the major express road to their holding bays and packing lots thereby hindering the free flow of traffic.

“We are using this medium to call on the Federal Government and State Government to within the next 21 days call these companies to order and compel them to stop using their private businesses to cause a public nuisance.

“If at the end of the 21 days notice the appropriate government agencies fail to address our demand, the Union shall have no other option than take appropriate and necessary industrial action to protect our members and other road users such as Truck owners, drivers and the public at large.

“As a responsible social partner, we urge all concerned government regulatory agencies to take urgent action and call the aforementioned companies to order, for the betterment of Nigerians, port users and to forestall any action by our members.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Apapa gridlock: Maritime workers threaten strike, give 21 days ultimatum

[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

Apapa gridlock: Maritime workers threaten strike, give 21 days ultimatum