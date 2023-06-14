Officers and men of the Abia State Police Command have been warned that those who attempt to circumvent the law will face appropriate consequences.

The new Commissioner of Police for the Abia State Command, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, issued this warning while taking over from the previous CP, Mustapha Mohammed Bala, at the headquarters in Umuahia on Wednesday.

CP Onwuemelie assured criminal elements in the state that he would adhere to the rule of law.

Related Posts No Content Available

During his address to the officers of the command, CP Onwuemelie emphasized that police work is a profession governed by established rules and procedures that they have been taught in accordance with standard practices.

“I prefer working in accordance with established standards and procedures. Recall the standards that you were taught in training schools,” he reminded them.

He urged them to remember that as police officers, they are public servants and not superior beings. He stated that those who attempt to evade the law will be treated accordingly and that they must conduct themselves in an expected manner.

The new CP further stated, “We are here to ensure the security of the residents of Abia State. Anyone who violates the law and comes into contact with the police will be treated according to the law, regardless of whether they are police officers or not.”

He expressed his commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders in the state to work together for the benefit of the community. He emphasized that the existing peace in the state would be maintained, and efforts would be made to enhance the safety of the residents.

He mentioned that the police would combat crime by fostering teamwork and collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including traditional rulers and community leaders.

During his speech, the outgoing CP, Mustapha Mohammed Bala, highlighted that Abia State had remained peaceful during his tenure and urged the new CP to ensure the continued peace and tranquillity of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…