Anyone who can survive working with me can work anywhere — Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, stated that the Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Hon. Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, has not disappointed President Bola Tinubu, himself, or anyone else.

The Minister made this announcement on Wednesday during the inauguration of the newly completed 16.4-kilometer Ushafa to War College/Army checkpoint road in the Bwari area of Abuja. This project was handled by an indigenous construction company and supervised by the STDD Coordinator.

The road is one of several projects scheduled for inauguration over a period of 17 days, carried out by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under the leadership of Minister Wike, to commemorate the second anniversary of the President.

Wike remarked that anyone who manages to work with him will thrive anywhere. He also endorsed the STDD Coordinator, a young man, to the President, praising him for his excellent work.

Wike said: “For anybody to survive working with me, then you know you will work anywhere and survive. Mr. President, the coordinator of the STDD, I pity him. A young boy, I’m sure now, he’s now well equipped.

“I’ve never allowed him to sleep one day. Never. And I said, you cannot be nominated to hold a position like this, if not to come and carry chop. He must work. He must work. So, he must make sacrifice.

“He’s a young man. He must show that he has that capacity, so that those who recommended you will not be disappointed. Mr. President, I can tell you today, this young man has not disappointed anybody.

“Sir, I hardly talk about people. When you see me say somebody is doing well, sir, the person is doing well. There are people who give position, they think that it’s just for publicity.

“There are people who give position, they take it as an opportunity for them to express themselves that they have the capacity to work. It’s not, I’m a coordinator, it’s not, I’m a mandate secretary, for the purposes of that, no.

“This young man has shown that he has capacity. I’m trusting he will deliver. And I want to commend him. I want to commend him for the good job. He’s done well. And that’s what I’ve always told people.

“It’s not a thing that anybody says. Who will do well is not written here. It is when you have the opportunity and then you show it that you have capacity. And I gave him problems. I gave him problems. I don’t know whether he has a wife.

“If he has, I’m pitying the wife. Because the man would not be happy to say, I’m in trouble, I’m in trouble. And the wife says, what kind of work are you doing? So if he has a wife, I want to apologize to the wife that I gave your husband so much trouble, so much sleepless nights, but it’s a good one.”

Earlier, the Coordinator of STDD, Hon. Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, while giving project overview of the newly completed 16.4 kilometres Ushafa to War college/Army check point road in Bwari area council hailed the President for appointing Barr. Nyesom Wike as FCT Minister, and thanked the Minister for giving him the opportunity to serve.

