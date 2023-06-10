Popular Twitter Critic Daniel Regha has reacted concerning the ongoing Ekiti cookathon and called anyone supporting chef Dammy an enemy of progress.

He took to his Twitter page on Saturday to express his displeasure as regards the 120- hour cookhathon organized by Chef Dammy from Ekiti.

The Twitter critic tweeted that anyone supporting her is an enemy of progress. He added that he understands that being competitive is healthy and records are meant to be broken, but the chef should have waited for Hilda Baci to receive a Guinness World Record before coming up with her challenge.

“Anyone supporting the Ekiti cookathon is an enemy of progress; Yes, competition is a good thing & records are meant to be broken, but trying to stop someone’s success is evil. Hilda should receive a Guinness World Records certificate first, before anyone plans to do a cookathon,” He tweeted.

Anyone supporting the Ekiti cookathon is an enemy of progress; Yes, competition is a good thing & records are meant to be broken, but trying to stop someone’s success is evil. Hilda should receive a Guinness World Records certificate first, before anyone plans to do a cookathon. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) June 10, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu in closed door meeting with Nigeria Governors

Governors from the 36 States of the federation are in the presidential villa, Abuja, meeting with President Bola Tinubu..…

Tinubu swears in new SGF, George Akume

Senator George Akume has assumed his role as the new Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) following his swearing-in on Wednesday morning by President Bola Tinubu..…

Biafra is non-negotiable ― Nnamdi Kanu





The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that the fight to bring Biafra into reality cannot be subdued..…

We used chattered aircraft from Ethiopia to unveil Nigeria Air ― MD

The Interim Managing Director of Nigeria Air, Captain Dayo Olumide has informed the Senate Committee on Aviation on Tuesday, that the recently unveiled Nigeria Air launched by former President Muhamadu Buhari, was a chattered aircraft from Ethiopia hired for five days to showcase the logo to Nigerians and their shareholders……