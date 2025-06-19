Latest News

Anyone seeking Chieftaincy titles in Ogbomoso will spend money — Soun

Sikiru Obarayese
Soun of Ogbomoso stating requirement for Chieftaincy

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, has detailed in a trending video on social media the new requirements for acquiring chieftaincy titles in the ancient town.

Dispelling notions of monetary bribes, the monarch emphasized that aspiring chiefs would instead be tasked with significant community development projects.

In the widely circulated video, Oba Olaoye clearly stated, “If you want to own an Ogbomoso chieftaincy, you don’t need to give Soun any money, but we will tell you what to do to build the town; that’s the truth.”

He then provided a concrete example of this new policy in action: “You see that market — it is built by an individual that wants to have a chieftaincy and I have told you that we will build 10 of its kind to North and South [LGA]. And it will be built by anyone who shows interest in the chieftaincy.”

Soun emphasised the prestige and responsibility associated with Ogbomoso chieftaincies, making it clear that they are not for those seeking an easy path.

“Soun chieftaincy is not small. If you want a cheap chieftaincy go elsewhere but if you want an Ogbomoso chieftaincy it requires you a lot of money,” he asserted, clarifying that this “money” refers to investment in the community rather than personal enrichment.

