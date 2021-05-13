Anyone opposing Southern governors’ resolution on ranching has hidden agenda ― Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has submitted that any Nigerian who opposes the position of the Southern governors on the ban on open grazing of cattle has a hidden agenda.

Speaking at Holy Ghost Parish Hall, Makurdi on Thursday at the occasion of ‘Media Week and Communications Day 2021’, organised by the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Ortom applauded his counterparts in the southern part of the country for their position.

Governor Ortom said that his colleagues from the Southern part of the country had towed the right path towards addressing insecurity in the country, adding that open grazing was no longer feasible in the country due to development and population growth.

He explained that with the great potentials in the country, no Nigerian should be poor if only there was guaranteed security for lives and property and the people are allowed to remain stable in their localities to explore opportunities in farming and other ventures.

The governor expressed appreciation to the Church and Muslims in Benue State as well as residents for remaining supportive of his administration.

He acknowledged the good reportage of government policies and programmes by the Directorate of Social Communication, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi and all the media groups in the state and said that his administration always welcomes constructive criticism.

The governor hinted at his government’s plans to commence teaching of local dialect in schools in the next academic session.

Earlier, Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Reverend Wilfred Anagbe stated that social communication was meant to uplift humanity and society, adding that it was a positive aspect of the reality of life and not the other way round.

The Catholic Bishop who advocated for the teaching of history and local dialect in primary and secondary schools in the state said language defines a man and so should not be allowed to go into extinction.

