Anyim pleads with Ikpeazu, party over 2023 presidency

A former Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has pleaded with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Abia PDP over his ambition for the next president of Nigeria South East extraction.

Anyim who was in Umuobiakwa in Obingwa LGA country home of Governor Ikpeazu on Sunday said he came to formally inform Ikpeazu and the party leadership in the state of his plans to contest for the Presidency of the country in the 2023 elections as the South East is the most qualified zone in Nigeria to produce the next President on the basis of equity and justice.

Anyim said that he decided to make himself available for the contest “after a careful analysis of my antecedents, experience, passion and wide contacts across the country” and called for the support of the governor and the party in the State, assuring that he will be a candidate and a President that the people will be proud of.

Responding, Ikpeazu described Anyim “as a man whose public service credentials and experience are good enough for the Presidency of Nigeria”, assuring Anyim of his support as the next Nigerian President of South East extraction, noting that what matters now is “just for the Igbos to be given a chance to produce the next president.”

According to the Abia State chief executive, “the credentials of Senator Anyim stand very tall. No other tribe in Nigeria has demonstrated practical belief in the Nigerian nation better than the Igbos as can be seen from the fact that our people live and invest heavily in every part of the country.”

