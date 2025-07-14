Anyaoku, other eminent citizens set for three-day constitutional conference

•To present resolutions, draft bill on new constitution to presidency, NASS

ELDER STATESMAN and former secretary general of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and other high calibre leaders are set for a three-day landmark conference on the future of Nigeria’s constitutional democracy beginning tomorrow in Abuja.

The emergency conference, which is an intervention by The Patriots, in partnership with the Nigerian Political Summit Group (NPSG), will hold from Tuesday to Thursday in the federal capital.

The conveners of the summit stepped up final arrangements at weekend to ensure a historic national assignment as the leaders intensified efforts on mobilizing stakeholders in the Nigerian projects at home and in the Diaspora ahead of commencement of the summit.

Apart from conducting zonal pre-summit to get the inputs of members of the public into the agenda of the conference, the deployed necessary scientific methods to collect the contributions of Nigerians across the board in and outside the country, as well as make sure they participate during the deliberations towards guaranteeing inclusiveness.

According to The Patriots, the historic gathering is bringing together some of Nigeria’s most respected elder statesmen, former presidents, serving and former governors, national icons, captains of industry, civic leaders, and institutional stakeholders in an urgent effort to lay the foundation for a new, democratic people’s constitution that truly reflects the will, diversity, and aspirations of Nigerians.

The organisers emphasised that central to the summit is the endorsement and presentation of a Draft Legislative Bill for a New Constitution of Nigeria, which they described as a product of nationwide consultations, intellectual rigour, and inclusive political dialogue—set to be submitted to both the Presidency and the National Assembly.

The summit with the theme: Actualising a Constitutional Democracy That Works for All in Nigeria,” aims to consolidate ongoing efforts to create a viable, inclusive, and future-ready constitutional framework—moving the country away from the widely criticised and overly centralised 1999 Constitution.

The summit is being convened under the leadership of Chief Anyaoku, who is the chairman of The PATRIOTS, which is a distinguished group of elder statesmen and thought leaders committed to democratic renewal and inclusive governance in Nigeria.

Eminent Nigerians scheduled to address the delegates are: Chief Anyaoku, Professor Wole Soyinka, General T.Y. Danjuma, Professor Ango Abdullahi, Mallam Tanko Yakasai, General Ike Nwachukwu, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief Mamman Osuman, SAN, Ambassador Godknows Igali, Elder Solomon Asemota, SAN, Obong Victor Attah, Senator Azuta Mbata, Professor Akin Oyebode, SAN, Comrade Joe Ajaero of the NLC, Hajia Maryam Inna Ciroma, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Barrister Femi Falana, SAN, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Co-chairing the Organising Committee for the summit are His Excellency, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives and former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal while head of the Resolutions Committee is Professor Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

The organisers stated: “Together with the NPSG—a coalition of professionals, civic-minded political reformers, and constitutional advocates—the conveners bring unmatched credibility, national reach, and depth of experience to the urgent task of transforming Nigeria’s governance architecture.

“The 1999 Constitution, enacted in the twilight of military rule without extensive public consultation, has long been faulted for entrenching a unitary system that stifles federalism, undermines local governance, and fails to reflect Nigeria’s multiethnic, pluralistic realities.

“From systemic insecurity, mass youth unemployment, and poor public service delivery to weak institutions, inequitable resource control, and economic centralization, many of Nigeria’s persistent challenges are rooted in constitutional dysfunction.

“As global dynamics shift—technologically, economically, environmentally, and geopolitically—Nigeria remains constrained by a rigid and outdated governance system that cannot deliver on the promise of a modern, just, and inclusive society.

“This summit is not just another political jamboree—it is a deliberate and inclusive national call to action. Its principal objective is to forge a new constitution that empowers Nigerians, strengthens institutions, promotes electoral justice, protects minority rights, and enables broad-based development at all levels,”

According to the organisers, the summit promises to be a cross-sectoral, cross-generational, and cross-regional dialogue, drawing from the collective wisdom and aspirations of Nigerians from all walks of life.

The Joint Secretariat, through its Head, Sir Olawale Okunniyi, said all stakeholders, institutions, political actors, civil society organizations, the media, and the general public have been invited to support and participate in the proceedings as the country takes a decisive step towards a more equitable, participatory, and prosperous future.

READ ALSO: