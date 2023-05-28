The Federal Government, on Sunday, released a list of recipients of special national awards for 2023, with former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku topping the list with the second highest honour of the land, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The list obtained by NIGERIAN TRIBUNE includes Justices of the Supreme Court, Justices of the Appeal Court, traditional rulers, politicians, outgoing ministers, entertainers, sports personalities, bankers, legal practitioners, among others.

Listed to be awarded Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), are Honourable Justice Chima Centus Nweze, JSC; Hon Justice Amina Adamu Augie, JSC; Hon Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji, JSC; Hon Justice John Inyang Okoro, JSC; Hon Justice Lawal Garba, JSC; Hon Justice Helen Ogunwumiju, JSC; Hon Justice I.N.M. Saulawa, JSC; Hon Adamu Jauro, JSC; Hon Justice Tijjani Abubakar, JSC and Hon Justice Emmanuel A. Agim, JSC.

Also to be conferred with CFR are Major-General Samuel A. Adebayo; Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele; a former Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Bakindo (posthumous); Malalam Mamman Daura; All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, Chief Bisi Akande and Chief Olusegun Osoba; traditional rulers, including the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr (Sen) Olalekan Mohood Ishola Balogun; HRM Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche Akpa; HRH Mohammed Sani Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV; HRH Mohammed Hamim Nuhu Sanusi; Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe;Engineer Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu and Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Abubakar Sirika.

Former and serving governors, outgoing ministers, senators, traditional rulers are among 75 recipients listed for the awards of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

The list included: Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara); Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano); Yayaha Bello (Kogi); Adedapo Abiodun (Ogun); Senator Hope Uzodinma (Imo). Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa); Udom Gabriel Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa).

Former governors Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola (Osun); Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero (Kebbi); Sen Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (Sokoto); Sen Henry Seeiake Dickson (Bayelsa); Sen Ali Mosu Sheriff (Borno) and Sen Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe) will also be conferred with CON, alongside incoming First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Sen Lady Lilian Ekwenife; Sen Abu Ibrahim; Sen Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir; Sen Philip Tanimu Aduda; Sen Kabir Garba Marafa; Sen Babgemi Ojudu; Sen Absullahi Abubakar Gumel; Sen Babajide Omoworare.

The outgoing ministers listed included, Sunday Dare; Enginee Suleiman Hussein; Sadiya Umar Farouq; Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi; Sen George Akume; Dr Chris Ngige; Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami; Architect Olamilekan Adegbite; Dame Paullen Tallen; Sen Adeleke O. Mamora; Mu’azu Jaji Sambo; Engineer Abubakar Aliyu; Goddy Jedy Agba; Festus Keyamo SAN; Geoffrey Onyeama; Sharon Ikeazor; Ambassador Maryam Katagum; Mustapha Baba Shehuri; Peince Clem Ikanade Agba; Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu; Sen Gbemisola Saraki; Ambassador Zubair Dada.

The Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa; legal luminaries, Chief Adeniyi Akintola SAN and Augustine Oyarekhua Alegeh SAN; Rotimi Jacobs SAN, among others also made the CON list.

Justices of the Court of Appeal (JCA) R.C. Agbo; J.O. Bada; J.H.C Sankey; A.A.B. Gumel; H S.Tsamanni; I.G.Mbaba; U.I. Ndukwe-Anyanwu; H.S.Ikyegh; O.O.Daniel-Kalio; M.I. Shuaibu are listed to be conferred with the award of Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).

The immediate past chairman, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick, some military officers, senior lawyers, Kehinde Olamide Ogunwumiju SAN; Oladipo Aigbedo Okpeseyi SAN; Sunday Ibrahim Ameh SAN; Wale Edun, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, among others, are also on the OFR list.





Afrobeat maestro, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido; formee Super Eagles captain, Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha; Nollywood filmmaker, Kunke Afolayan; Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu; spokesman to the outgoing Vice-President, Laolu Akande; Lanre Gbajabiamila; pop star, Tiwatope Savage; spokesmen of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga and Dele Alake, among others, are listed for Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor James Osimhen; Justice (Mrs) Titi Mabogunje and 51 others are listed to be conferred with the award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), while 23 others will be honoured with the award of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

Three individuals, Mrs Jumoke Janet Awosigede; Alade Doris Pamella and Mohammed Hakeem Abiodun, are to be conferred with the award of Federal Republic Medal I.