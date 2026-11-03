Anyanwu endorses PDP’s Eze Madumere for Imo East senatorial seat

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has endorsed the candidacy of former Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, for the Imo East Senatorial District, also known as Owerri Zone.

He also said the party had put in place mechanisms to secure Madumere’s emergence as the next governor of Imo State through the Rainbow Coalition.

Anyanwu made this known while speaking at the party’s campaign rally held at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Iho, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

Anyanwu described Madumere as the most qualified among the contestants in Owerri Zone, citing his experience and the various sensitive positions he had held in government.

According to him, Madumere’s reach and connections placed him in a strategic position to negotiate across different levels for the development of Owerri Zone.

He said, “Madumere stands tall among his contemporaries. Since I left the Senate, I have not handed over to anybody. Today, I have decided to hand over to Madumere the mantle of leadership in Owerri Senatorial Zone and, by the special grace of God, so shall it be. I have looked around, and none of the other contestants in the other political parties has the competence and expertise of our candidate.”

Anyanwu stressed that the PDP was alive and ready to confront its opponents, adding that the Rainbow Coalition was a catalyst for upliftment and for harnessing the potential of political stakeholders across the country.

He explained that he was the chairman of the Rainbow Coalition in the state, while the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was its national leader. He said Wike had set the pace for national development and cohesion.

He maintained that the Rainbow Coalition had come to stay, adding that anyone opposed to it was afraid of themselves and had skeletons in their cupboards.

He said, “The Rainbow Coalition, as propagated by our leader, Barr. Nyesom Wike, remains a major platform for us to realise our dreams and aspirations. The Rainbow Coalition has come to stay, and anybody against it is afraid of himself and has skeletons in his cupboard.”

In his address, the PDP senatorial candidate for Imo East, Prince Madumere, said he had engaged experts to conduct an aerial assessment of the zone and embarked on a needs assessment to ensure that his plans aligned with the people’s expectations and aspirations.

Madumere assured the people that he would continue from where Anyanwu stopped in the Senate and ensure that all ongoing projects were completed.

He also disclosed that his ambition extended beyond the Senate, saying he intended to work towards reclaiming the governorship of the state for the PDP.

He predicted that more people would join the party in the coming weeks and appealed to party members and stakeholders to welcome them and allow them to register.

He said, “I am seeking your mandate to represent Owerri Zone in the Senate because I believe our people deserve an experienced, accessible and effective voice in Abuja.”

According to him, his mission was to advocate greater opportunities for youths, promote women’s economic empowerment, pursue federal projects for communities and support policies that would improve the lives of the people.

He said, “Our people deserve more than promises. They deserve representation that listens, leadership that engages, and a Senator who understands that public office is a responsibility to the people.”

He urged party members to work together as one family to build a strong team capable of advocating for their communities, promoting development and pursuing opportunities for the people at the federal and state levels.

Speaking, the PDP State Chairman, Barr. Austin Nwachukwu, said the party remained alive and vibrant, advising members to demonstrate commitment, resilience and courage as the election approached.