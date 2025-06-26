Anyanwu: Court adjourns PDP leadership crisis suit till Sept 22

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday, slated September 22, for hearing in the suit on the authentic National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The trial judge, Justice Mohammed Umar fixed the date for definite hearing for all the motions filed against the suit filed by the embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, based on the agreement of the parties.

The matter which was coming before Justice Umar for the first time, had been earlier fixed for judgment by Justice Inyang Ekwo, before the plaintiff brought an application for amendment of his original process.

Anyanwu had originally sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagun, as 1st and 2nd defendants.

In the ex-parte application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/254/2025 dated and filed on February 13, Anyanwu through his lawyer, Ken Njemanze, SAN, had prayed the court for an order of interim injunction, restraining INEC from accepting, acting on or giving effect to any correspondence from the PDP not signed by him pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

He also sought an order of interim injunction restraining Damagun from dispatching to INEC any correspondence purportedly emanating from PDP signed by the acting chair and not counter-signed by him.

After taking arguments from lawyers representing parties in the suit, Justice Ekwo later fixed March 25, for judgment.

However, on the scheduled date for judgment, Anyanwu brought an application seeking to amend his originating process to correct the issue for determination.

Following, the request the court then fixed May 19, for hearing of the motion which was also opposed by parties in the suit.

Following applications for joinder, the court had included the PDP and Mr Udeh-Okoye in the suit as 3rd and 4th defendants. It also joined the National Vice Chairman, PDP South-East, Ali Odela and Deputy National Secretary of the party, Setonji Koshoedo as 5th and 6th defendants respectively.

However, the case was later transferred to Justice Umar, for determination.

When the matter was called on Thursday, Anyanwu, who was represented by U. C. Njemanze-Aku, informed the court that the matter was originally slated for mention, adding that the plaintiff had received a letter from the 5th defendant requesting that the case be adjourned till September.

Njemanze-Aku told the court that while they are not against the request for adjournment, it would appreciate a shorter date from the court. Other parties represented in court also aligned themselves with the position of the plaintiff.

However, Chief Paul Erokoro, SAN, representing Udeh-Okoye informed the court that the issue currently before the court had been resolved by the apex court, adding that the apex court held that, the subject matter before the court is exclusive of political parties.

Erokoro said he would be bringing an application wherein he intends to attach the judgment of the Supreme Court.

In his response, Justice Umar directed all parties to file their response to the motion for amendment by Anyanwu, adding that the motion as well as all objections would be heard on September 22, being the next adjourned date.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE