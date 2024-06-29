I have often heard that hypertension does not always show any sign in the victim’s body until its complications set in. I want to know how true this is.

Nicholas (by SMS)

Yes, it’s true. High blood pressure often does not show signs. This is why it is called the “silent killer.” At the same time, you may have some ‘warning signs’ that you have high blood pressure. For example, you may get headaches a lot. This can happen in the morning. The high pressure puts stress on blood vessels in the brain. This causes headaches. Your nose may bleed often. The high pressure can make blood vessels in the nose burst. This causes nosebleeds. You may feel out of breath easily.

When the heart works hard against the high pressure, it can make you short of breath. This happens with activity. You may feel dizzy or lightheaded. The high pressure disrupts normal blood flow to the brain. This causes dizziness. In addition, your chest may hurt or feel tight. The heart has to work very hard against the pressure. This can cause chest pain with activity. Your heart may beat faster or skip beats.

The pressure makes the heart beat irregularly. You may feel palpitations. You may feel very tired. The extra strain on the heart and vessels makes you fatigued easily. Your vision may get blurry or double. The high pressure damages eye blood vessels. This affects vision. Your face may get red or flushed. The increased pressure makes vessels in the face dilate. This causes flushing.

You may see blood spots in your eyes. In severe cases, eye blood vessels can burst. This causes bleeding spots. However, many people don’t have any symptoms at all. This is why you must check your Blood pressure regularly. Untreated high blood pressure harms the heart, brain, kidneys and eyes over time.

