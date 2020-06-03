Any political appointee of Gov Fintiri ceases to be our member ― Adamawa APC

The All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Adamawa State, has drawn the attention of those among the 65 political Appointees of the Executive Governor of the State, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri recently done cease to be members of the opposition party in the state.

APC in a Press Statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Mohammed Abdullahi referred them to Article 9.5 of the APC Constitution for their suspension.

“We refer to the recent appointments released by the PDP Government in the State that featured the names of some members of our Great Party and wish to draw the attention of the appointees to Article 9.5 of the APC Constitution which states that, any Party Member that accepts a political appointment from any political party or opposition Government ceases to be a member of APC.

“While we commend the loyalty and faithfulness of our Party members who rejected the appointments offered to them by the PDP Government, all those who accept the appointments will have their names removed from the Party Register.

“In conclusion, the APC is keenly watching the PDP government s fruitless efforts in trying to cause commotion and disunity within the APC family. This attempt has failed and will ever fail. We, therefore, urge our members to remain resolute and focused on supporting the Buhari Administration as we further unite to take over power in Adamawa State in 2023.” He said.

