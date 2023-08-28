Vice-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ikwo, Professor Sunday Elom, has cautioned students of the institution to be mindful of the type of clothes they wear to school.

According to him, any student caught dressing indecently would be made to pay the sum of Ten thousand Naira (N10,000) only.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed this at the university during the institution’s 11th matriculation ceremony at the weekend.

Prof. Elom also noted that the management of the institution has constituted a committee to checkmate indecent dressing by the students of the school and then urged the students to focus on their studies and obey the university rules and regulations.

“Do not be distracted by the so-called side attractions on and off the campus. Rather, keep your eyes strictly on the ball.

Also, be informed that Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, has absolute zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractices, bullying, ‘sorting’, campus prostitution/sex-for-grades, and improper dressing, and we do not hesitate to sanction offenders accordingly.

“Specifically, we have constituted a Committee on Improper Dressing on Campus, and any student found dressing improperly would pay a fine of N10,000 for each offence.

So, be warned. Dress the way you would like to be addressed.

“I wish to assure you of adequate security on campus. We, however, plead with you not to hesitate to report any suspicious activities, intimidation, or harassment of any sort to the Dean of Students’ Affairs, security officers, SERVICOM, or any staff of the University for immediate action.

“We will continue to strive to improve the existing facilities on campus, while we also urge you to take adequate care of the university property to avoid damage, as they are put in place for your use.

“Be reminded that at today’s matriculation ceremony, you have sworn an oath of allegiance to the University and its authorities, followed by a pledge to abide by her rules and regulations and also promised to appreciate its core values and principles.





Please be warned that a breach of the oath that you have taken today will attract appropriate sanctions.

“Our core values of excellence, integrity, and entrepreneurship are brought to bear in all our academic activities.

I, therefore, assure the parents and guardians of our students and the general public that we are building a serious university that will be the envy of all and the cynosure of all eyes.

“As an emerging but dynamic university, our impact is already being felt beyond the shores of our country.

Our astounding performances in the various World and African universities rankings released in 2023 by Times Higher Education and other ranking bodies are testaments to our unwavering commitment to building a university we shall all be proud of”, he said

Elom explained that 5,097 new students were admitted into the school out of 15, 000 candidates that applied to study at the university.

