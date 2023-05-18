The Nigeria Police Force has condemned citizens who assault police personnel; stating that any form of disrespect to policemen is an insult to Nigerian authority.

According to the police, even if a police officer misbehaves, physically harming or beating that officer is still unlawful.

The Force Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said this on Wednesday night at a Twitter space hosted by Premium Times that SaharaReporters monitored

According to Adejobi, police officer represents Nigerian authority, and any disrespect directed towards them, would be considered an insult to Nigerian authority.

According to Adejobi, there are times when police officers are permitted to use physical force while performing their responsibilities.

However, he emphasised that, regardless of what a police officer may have done, it is completely illegal for a civilian to assault police officers.

