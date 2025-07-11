Any coalition against Tinubu doomed to fail — APC chieftain

In bold statement, Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that any coalition opposing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda has already failed.

According to Obidike, “President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress makes him unstoppable”.

This was contained in a statement forwarded to TRIBUNE ONLINE on Friday.

“Any coalition formed to oppose President Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria is doomed to fail because he is too committed to the country’s progress. His dedication to improving the lives of Nigerians is evident in his policies and actions, and we, as APC members, will continue to support him every step of the way,” Obidike stated.

The APC chieftain highlighted President Tinubu’s achievements, citing his efforts to revitalise the economy, improve infrastructure, and enhance security.

“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria is poised for greatness. His commitment to progress is inspiring, and we are confident that he will continue to drive positive change in our country,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Southwest caucus, has dissociated itself from the reported coalition plan ahead of the conduct of the 2027 general election.

This is as it urged the Federal government to improve on its security architecture in order to end the reported killings in some parts of the Federation.

This formed part of the communique issued at the end of its meeting at Soji Adagunodo PDP Southwest zonal Secretariat Ibadan on Friday.