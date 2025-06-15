Anxiety mounts over Mary Njoku’s emotional confession

Anxiety has gripped fans and followers of popular Nigerian actress and ROK Studios boss, Mary Remmy Njoku, following an emotionally raw and deeply personal message she shared on her social media platform.

In the heart-wrenching update, Njoku opened up about her current struggles, admitting she is at a crossroads in life, overwhelmed by uncertainty and sleepless nights.

“I am at a point in my life where I genuinely don’t know what to do. It feels like I’m standing at a crossroads, uncertain and stuck,” she wrote. “The people you think you know, you come to realise, maybe you don’t know them at all. And that shakes you.”

Known for her clarity and decisiveness, Njoku confessed that for once, she feels completely lost. “I usually have answers. I’m used to clarity, to direction. But this time, I don’t have any answers. I honestly don’t know what to do. Head is full. Can’t sleep.”

The post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of heartfelt reactions from fans and supporters, many of whom flooded her comment section with prayers, comforting words, and messages of solidarity.

One fan responded with a Bible verse: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. – Matthew 11:28. It’s well.” Another encouraged, “Crossroads feel like you’re floating with no support. Take a deep breath, sis. Go on your knees. Read. Pray. And if all else fails, watch random videos. It works for me.”

Others shared their own experiences with similar emotional turbulence. “I was in this phase last month,” one follower wrote. “But thank God. He brings clarity. I just let go of what I can’t control.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: June 12: The Abacha people are now legislators, ministers — Adeniyi Akintola, SAN

Many also reflected on the wider societal mood, noting how Njoku’s honesty mirrored the emotional exhaustion of many Nigerians navigating daily struggles. “This is actually how the average Nigerian feels now. It can be depressing,” one commenter noted. “We’re all going through a lot. Not only you.”